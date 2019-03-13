teven Ray LaFoy, was born on February 2, 1968 in Sherman and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the age of 51. Steve was married to Adrianne Boothe LaFoy, and was the son of Larry and Ellen Connor LaFoy, of Sherman, TX. Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, 11:00 am at Bethany Cemetery on Bethany Rd., in Sherman. There will be a family visitation Wednesday evening, March 13, 6:00-8:00 pm, at Waldo Funeral Home.



Steve grew up in Sherman and enjoyed playing baseball throughout his childhood and into high school. He attended Sherman High School and was a member of the class of 1986 and was a member of the Future Farmers of America. Steve was formerly employed by Waste Management in Sherman. Prior to their marriage, Steve had two children, Danielle and Steven and Adrianne has two daughters, Shelby Evans and Kat Manton. Steve and Adrianne enjoyed their time with their three grandchildren, Grayson, Bear, and Fox. Steve also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and spending time with family and friends.



Steve was not a member of a church, but his aunt, Luci Englutt, lead him to Christ in her last days on earth in 1994, because of her strong faith and desire to have the family reunited in heaven. Steve was a Christian.



Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Isabell Connor of Sherman, Robert LaFoy and Ollie Maye Brinlee LaFoy, of Sherman, his aunt Luci Englutt, uncle, Frank Connor, and cousin, Rick Baker, all of Sherman.



Steve is survived by his wife, Adrianne, his parents Larry and Ellen LaFoy, his son, Steven LaFoy, of Sherman, daughter, Danielle LaFoy, her fiance, Stetson Ohaver, grandson, Grayson Ohaver, all of Sherman, brothers John LaFoy and husband Craig Berg of St. Louis, MO, Wayne LaFoy and wife Jody of Howe, TX, and Chad LaFoy and wife Cynthia of Savoy, TX. Nieces and nephews are Jenna LaFoy of Sherman, Jessica LaFoy, of Sherman, Lily LaFoy of Howe, Emily LaFoy, Evan LaFoy, and Blace Walker all of Savoy, TX. Steve is survived by many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.



