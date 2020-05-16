|
Steven "Lil Steve" Ray Nohner, age 57, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home in Mead, Oklahoma.
Steve is survived by his beloved family, wife, Tamara Nohner of OK; daughter, Gwen Nohner-Asfeld of MN; three granddaughters all of MN; step children, Erica Parks, OK, Nathan Parks, TX, Amanda Densel, TX, Shelby Boyd, OK, Jonathan Boyd, TX - US Army, seven step grandchildren of TX and OK; mother, Walburga "Wally" (Janssen) Nohner of MN; brother, Keith Nohner of MN; sister, Sandra Kautzman of MN; sisters-in-law, Joyce Nohner of MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Steve will be cremated according to his wishes. A celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 16, 2020