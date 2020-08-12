BONHAM–Memorial services for Steven William Hall, age 68, of Ravenna, TX will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Mulberry Cemetery Pavilion. Rev. Ricky Granstaff will officiate. Mr. Hall entered his forever home on Monday, August 10, 2020 while at home with his loving family by his side.

Steven is survived by wife, Brenda Hall of Ravenna; sons, David Votaw of Mulberry, Cace Lawless and wife Tina of Caddo Mills, Tyler Hall and wife Megan of Ravenna and Stuart Hall and wife Amy of Duplex; daughters, Melanie Cox and husband Kevin of Bonham, and Annie Watts and husband Damion of Round Rock; 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, sister Ruth Ann Moore and husband T and brother, Derrell Hall and wife Judy of Mulberry.

Flowers may be sent to 1511 County Road 1035, Ravenna, TX 75476 or in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mulberry Cemetery Association PO Box 23 Ravenna, TX 75476.

Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham is in charge of arrangements.

