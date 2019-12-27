|
|
Sue Ann Brown, 86, of Whitesboro was called home to heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
Sue was born on May 10, 1933 in Nocona, Texas to Joe David and Cora (Keck) Hancock. She married Paul Brown in Nocona on October 13, 1951 and they were married for 65 years prior to his passing in 2016. Sue was a member of the First Baptist Church of Whitesboro, a founding member of the Whitesboro Peanut Festival, a member of Eastern Star and a member of the bridge club. She retired from Dr. John Galewaler's office after 25 years of service. Sue loved sports and to be on the go, she loved going places and seeing new things with friends and family. She was a loving and caring woman who loved her family tremendously. The family wishes to thank the bridge club for loving and caring for their mom.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Sanders and husband, Gary of Richardson; daughter, Nancie Murphey and husband, Scott of Whitesboro; son, Joe Hunter Brown of Austin; grandchildren, Brian, Lucas and Joe David Sanders, and Travis and Jack Murphey, as well as five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe David and Cora Hancock, husband Paul Brown, In-Laws, Joe and Mable Brown as well as five siblings and their spouses.
Funeral Services honoring Sue will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Mike Flanagan, Toby Howard and Billy Jack Hancock. Interment will follow at Nocona Cemetery at 1:30 PM. A time of visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019