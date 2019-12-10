Home

On Thursday, December 5th, 2019, Sue Cummings passed away at the age of 82.
She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne and Stephanie Cummings, her unofficial adopted sons Joel Forrest and Chris Davies, Stephanie's life partner.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery 1394 SH-56, Whitesboro, TX 76273 at 2 p.m. A reception will be held afterwards at Lovejoys Café in Whitesboro located at 138 E Main St., Whitesboro, TX 76273.
A party and celebration of her life will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, December 15th at Campisi's Pizza located at 5610 E Mockingbird Ln, Dallas, TX 75206.
Donations may be sent to Meals on Wheels or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 10, 2019
