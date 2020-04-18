|
|
|
Graveside service for Sue Martin Jarvis of Sherman, Texas will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Friendship Cemetery in Sherman with Father Martin Castaneda of Saint Mary's Catholic Church officiating.
Sue died on April 16th, 2020.
Sue is survived by her sons, Donnie and Chip Jarvis and daughter Halley Jarvis.
Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 all dates are tentative and will be updated on our web page if changes are made.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 18, 2020