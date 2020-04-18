Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Resources
More Obituaries for SUE JARVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUE (MARTIN) JARVIS

Send Flowers
SUE (MARTIN) JARVIS Obituary
Graveside service for Sue Martin Jarvis of Sherman, Texas will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Friendship Cemetery in Sherman with Father Martin Castaneda of Saint Mary's Catholic Church officiating.
Sue died on April 16th, 2020.
Sue is survived by her sons, Donnie and Chip Jarvis and daughter Halley Jarvis.
Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 all dates are tentative and will be updated on our web page if changes are made.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -