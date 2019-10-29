|
|
Sue Lillard Price Conklin was born in San Angelo, Texas as the middle daughter of three girls to J. Lillard Price and Susie Beatrice Hardin Price on June 7, 1931. Sue passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of 88.
Sue's Celebration of Life and burial to be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Conklin Family Ranch located at 3736 Gage Road, Sherman, Texas 75092 and will be officiated by Rev. Virgie Holbrook.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her memory to the Sue Conklin Memorial Scholarship for Nursing Students at Grayson College Foundation, Inc. in Denison, Texas. www.grayson.edu/foundation or 903-463-8716 or mail to 6101 Grayson Drive, Denison, TX 75020.
Arrangements under the care and direction of Rest Haven Funeral Home, 2500 State Hwy. 66 E., Rockwall, TX 75087.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019