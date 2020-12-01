Sue Markham, a resident of Colbert, Oklahoma, joined her beloved Savior on November 26, 2020 at the age of 72.

Family hour will be from 7-8:00 PM on Monday November 30th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday December 1st at her final resting place the Rosehill Cemetery in Calera, Oklahoma with Rev. Steven Alexander officiating.

Mrs. Markham is survived by her husband, Bill Markham of the home, son, Chris Markham of Ft. Worth, Texas, daughter, Melissa Markham of Colbert, Oklahoma, three grandchildren, brothers, John Allen Barkley of Arpelar, Oklahoma, David Barkley of Calera, Oklahoma, Jimmy Barkley of Achille, Oklahoma, Michael Barkley of Bonham, Texas, sisters, Linda Smith of Calera, Oklahoma, Judy Gatlin of Calera, Oklahoma, Martha Daniel of McKinney, Texas, and Patricia Gregston of Tallala, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant.

