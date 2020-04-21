|
Sue Ann Martin Jarvis, 80, of Sherman, TX was born in Tulsa, OK, on March 9, 1940. She was the second daughter of Harvey F. Martin and Idaree Hopkins (later Hannan of Denison). She passed away on April 16, 2020 in Sherman, TX.
A Mass at St. Mary's Parish will be held at a later date when appropriate.
Grave side Funeral services will be held for a social distancing appropriate number of immediate family (7 to be exact), which actually works because she wasn't fond of funerals. She was a Christian in the true sense of the word, and is now in heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus.
Sue Martin Jarvis was born in Tulsa, Ok. She was brought up in the Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Sherman High School and attended the University of Arkansas before transferring to Austin College. On April 15, 1960, she and Don L. Jarvis were married at First Presbyterian Church of Sherman.
Sue initially worked at Texas Instruments in Richardson while Don was attending law school at SMU. After completing law school the family moved back to Sherman. Sue went to work for Job Corps in McKinney, while finishing her teaching certification. Though her teaching career began in Rowlett, she taught more than 30 years in Sherman ISD. Sue completed her Masters in Counseling from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. She was the first teacher for the Alternative Classes at Sherman High, but spent most of her time teaching second grade at Jefferson Elementary. She finished her career teaching fourth grade at Fairview Elementary along with some work at the Grayson Juvenile Detention Center/Boot Camp.
Sue, Don and their family were members of Key Memorial United Methodist Church. In 2008, Sue joined St. Mary's Catholic Church. She enjoyed participating in RCIA and other church activities. Sue was also very involved with several 12 step programs starting with Al-Anon. She spent most of her life helping herself and others through Overeaters Anonymous.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sally Williams and husband Bill Williams, and her grandson Izaiah LeBron Wimbish.
Sue is survived by former husband Don Jarvis, Sr., by her children Halley Jarvis and former husbands Steve Taylor and Steve Flowers, Donnie Jarvis and his wife Marina Jarvis (Nicholson); Chip Jarvis and his wife Audrey Kelly and his former spouse Carrie Jarvis. Sue is survived by her nine grandchildren: S. Lee Taylor and wife Janna, Mallory Flowers, Ava ReeAnn Jarvis, Thomas Jarvis, Donald "Duke" Jarvis, III, Chelsea Jane Jarvis, Creed Lee Jarvis, Lincoln "Lulu" Jarvis, and Raider Kelly Jarvis. Sue survived by four great-grandchildren: Layla Gabrielle Flowers, Jayden Lee Taylor, Zane Edward Owens, and Alaina Beth Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials in her name may be made to the Sherman Public Library. Sue had a lifelong passion for reading. She taught many of the children in this area to read and encouraged reading her entire life.
Our family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the "masked warriors" at Texoma Medical Center, in particular the night nurse and former student of our mother who took over her final care, and expressed how honored she was to be there at the end. It has been a comfort for us to know our mother touched so many lives doing what she loved.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020