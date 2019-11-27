Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
Susan Arlene Peyton


1931 - 2019
Susan Arlene Peyton Obituary
Susan Arlene Peyton of Sherman, Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday morning following a lengthy illness. She was a devoted wife to Robert Peyton for 46 years and mother to seven children. Born in Mankato, Minnesota to Arleigh and Irma Richardson on December 29, 1931, she attended Lake Crystal High School where she played clarinet in the band and was crowned Homecoming Queen in 1948. Music was an important part of her life, as she was also a gifted piano player and vocal soprano. She attended Mankato Teacher's College and worked for Honeywell as a comptroller. She was married, had her first child and divorced, later moving to Midland, Texas, where her sister lived. She then worked for Shell Oil Company in the production office, where she met her second husband Lee Farris, with whom she had three children. They later divorced and in 1973 she married Robert Peyton, to whom she was happily married until her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arleigh and Irma Richardson, sister Eurella and brother Roger, and children Roberta Lane and Jeff Peyton. Survived by her husband, Robert Peyton of Sherman; son, Scott Farris and wife Belinda, of Linden, Texas; daughter, Laura Smith of Denison, Texas, daughter, Ruth Ann Parks and husband James of Howe, Texas; sons, Cody Farris of Dallas, Texas and Richard Peyton and wife Donna, of Richardson, Texas; brother, Mike Richardson and wife Sharon, of Mankato, Minnesota; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The family is especially grateful to Caring Bridge Home Health, and Susan's devoted caregivers, Maira Frescaz and Lisa Nugent. Services will be held at Waldo Funeral Home at 619 N. Travis Street, Sherman Texas, 75090, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the First United Methodist Church in Sherman, the Salvation Army, or the .
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
