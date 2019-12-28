Home

AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Susan Carol Puana

Susan Carol Puana Obituary
POTTSBORO - Susan Carol Puana, age 64, of Pottsboro, died Wednesday at her residence.
A family will announce a service at a later date.
She is survived by her husband; John P. Puana of Pottsboro, children,
Nanette Jenkins, Keoki Puana, Kimo Prana, Leigh Ann Puana, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, sisters, Linda Van Deuson, Patty Gross, Rosemary Karon, Barbara Hankey, Michelle, Croft, and brother; Tom Gross.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019
