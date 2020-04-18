|
Susan Cary Mack, died peacefully in her home on April 11, 2020. She was 63 years of age.
Susan is survived by her husband, Glen Mack, of Sherman, TX; brother, Steven and Donna Cary of Gordonville, Tx; daughters, Angela and Kyle Newsom of Las Vegas, NV, and Jennifer Smith and Eric Hodgins of Sherman, TX; nephew, Marshall and Katie Cary of Richland Hills, TX; niece, Alisha and Aaron Bradbury of Briar, TX; grandchildren, Jessica Olson, Justin, Blake, and Emily Smith, all of Sherman, TX. She is also loved by 6 great nephews and nieces. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Geraldine (Dean) Cary and her brother, Timothy Cary.
Susan was born on January 11, 1957 in Dallas County to Marshall and Geraldine (Dean) Cary. She graduated from L.D. Bell High School in Bedford, TX. She married the love of her life, Glen Mack, on October 20, 1979, in Southlake, TX.
After she moved to Sherman, TX. She became a tax preparer of 25 years. Susan was a loving wife, sister, and mother. She was proudly called Mamaw.
Susan was a generous individual, who lived to travel and was passionate about helping others. She was an active and dedicated member of the community and often volunteered.
A service is scheduled for a later date, due to the Covid-19 Virus, when it is safe for the family to gather and celebrate her life.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 18, 2020