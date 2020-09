Or Copy this URL to Share

On Saturday, September 26, 2020, Susan Denise Lee, passed away at the age of 56.

Susan is survived by her two brothers, Mike (Angela) and Stephen (Shannon) along with two nephews, and two nieces.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to First Baptist Church, 1208 Tyler Street, Amarillo, Texas 79101, in memory of Susan Lee.

