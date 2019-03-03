Susan Elaine Robbs, 52, of Collinsville, Texas passed into her heavenly home on Friday, March 1, 2019 at North Texas Medical Center in Gainesville. The family will hold a visitation for friends and family at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro on Tuesday March 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Cremation services are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home. Interment will be at Collinsville Cemetery at a later time.

Susan was born on August 20, 1966 in Amarillo, Texas to Jack and Elaine (Kelly) Bell. She has worked for Ruby's Rubbish in Collinsville for over four years. Susan enjoyed spending time at Winstar Casino, but for her, family was the main part of her life. She loved spending time with her family, her sons, her grandson and her brother and sister.

She is survived by her son, Brandon Kerr of Collinsville, son, Michael Kerr of Collinsville, son, Tyler Kerr of Collinsville, brother, Brad Bell of Gainesville, Sister Jackie Bell of Gainesville, sister-in-law, Ginger Bell of Gainesville, grandson, Maddox Kerr of Collinsville, her nieces, Brittany Bell and Molly Bell, her nephew, Chris Bell, as well as her ex-husbands, Vince Kerr and David Robbs.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Elaine Bell, grandparents and son, Christopher Bell.

To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary