Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
1955 - 2020
SUSAN HANDELAND Obituary
Susan Ann (Gay) Handeland of Denison, Texas passed away on December 24, 2019 at the age of 64. She was born on September 13, 1955, to Joseph W. and Peggy Lou (Hess) Gay in Denison, Texas. Susan married Gene Handeland on September 24, 2005 in Pottsboro, Texas. Susan was previously married to Theodore (Teddy) Winston Marsico with whom she had two children Nicholas Winston and Gregory Joseph Marsico.
She is survived by her loving husband Gene Handeland of Denison married for 14 years; and was a devoted mother to her children, Nick and Greg Marsico of Pottsboro, Texas. She is also survived by her brother, William (Bill) Gay and his wife Cindy of Crossroads, Texas.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Peggy Gay and her first husband Teddy Marsico.

Susan loved her sons and was a devoted mother who also gave much of herself to her friends and family. She was always thinking about the greater good in people and helping others. Her giving spirit carried over to become an active member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in Denison where she was serving as Secretary, having previously served two times as Exalted Ruler and previously on the board of trustees. Also, she was recently promoted and serving as the North Texas District Esquire.

Susan graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma with a degree in Accounting. She worked for several banks in the North Texas area over the years serving in various roles as a branch manager, loan officer, and credit department head until she retired to help with the family business and volunteering at the Elks. Susan took after her father Joe in participating in community service activities, and who was also involved in banking and an active member in various organizations in and around Denison.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 2nd 2:00 pm at Bratcher Funeral Home 401 W. Woodard St., Denison, Texas 75020. Visitation will start 30 minutes prior and a private family burial will be after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elks National Foundation at www.elks.org/.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020
