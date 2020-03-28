|
Susan Marie Belknap Holt, 57, was born December 11, 1962 in Sherman, Texas to parents Lewis and Billie Belknap and entered into her eternal rest March 26, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family.
Susan graduated from Howe High School in 1981. She continued her education receiving an associate degree in nursing from Grayson College in 1983. She graduated with honors from Texas Women's University with both her Bachelors and Master's degrees in Nursing. She married the love of her life, Vance Holt, on April 29, 1989 and together they had 3 daughters. Susan worked as a registered nurse primarily in Obstetrics for 30 years at Wilson N. Jones and taught as a nursing professor at Grayson College for many years. Upon her retirement, Grayson College established an endowed nursing scholarship in her name. In her honor Grayson College renamed the simulation lab to the Susan Holt nursing simulation lab to recognize her dedication and many years of service. Susan was a lifelong member of the Center St. Church of Christ in Sherman.
She is survived by her husband Vance Holt, of Sherman; daughters Emily Holt, of Sherman, Hannah Holt, of Sherman, Bethanie Holt, of Sherman, Meghan Davis and husband Brandon Davis, of Ballinger; grandsons Brayden and Austin Sero and Brighton Davis; mother, Billie Belknap, of Sherman, father Lewis Belknap, of Sherman; sister Kimberly and husband Greg Palmer, of Royse City; and 5 nieces and 1 nephew. She is preceded in death by grandparents Lloyd and Helen Belknap and William and Agnes Holloway, all of Sherman, Texas.
At Susan's request, her body will be donated to the University of Texas Southwestern for the advancement of science and medical research. Due to current circumstances a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan Holt Nursing Scholarship through the Grayson College Foundation.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2020