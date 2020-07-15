SUSAN MEYER

SHERMAN-Funeral services for Susan Amy Stamps Meyer will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday July 16 at Waldo Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 PM prior to the funeral. John Hall will officiate. Private committal services will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park with Luke Thompson, Charlie Thompson, Fred Meyer, Paul Duff, Darrell Duff, and Chris Anderson serving as pallbearers. Mrs. Meyer passed away Saturday, July 11 at the age of 72.
Susan was born March 23, 1948 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Frank and Shirley (Garner) Stamps. She graduated Bridge City High School in 1967 and married Frederick (Fred) Otto Meyer III on August 25, 1968 in Bridge City, Tx. Mrs. Meyer worked for many years at Fred Douglas and Sherman High School as a teacher's aide. She enjoyed tent camping with friends, reading, cooking, sewing, and craftwork, especially recycling ordinary things into artwork. She also loved card games, like Crazy Bee rummy, and playing dominos. She was also active in local political activities.
Mrs. Meyer is survived by her husband Fred of Sherman; brother David Earl Stamps of Conroe, sister Janis Renee Stamps Anderson of Sherman, two daughters, Amy Cara Meyer Thompson and husband Randy of Sherman and Joanna Pauline Meyer Duff and husband Darrell of Sherman; one son, Frederick O. Meyer IV of Carrollton; and seven grandchildren, Savannah Thompson, Shelby Thompson, Kaitlyn Thompson, Charles Thompson, Luke Thompson, Janessa Hubbard, and Paul Duff.
