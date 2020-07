Or Copy this URL to Share

Susan (Susie) K. McNutt, of Durant, Oklahoma, died on Friday July 10, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday July 15, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma with Pastor Jesse West officiating.

Mrs. McNutt is survived by her husband Ralph McNutt of the home, daughter, Saige McNutt of Durant, Oklahoma, and numerous other family members and friends.

