Suzanne Kain Rhoads died on October 29 of complications from breast cancer.
Suzanne was born on November 14, 1940 in Woodville, Mississippi, but grew up in Denison, Texas. In 1959 she enrolled in the University of Texas at Austin, where she obtained a BA degree in history. Suzanne joined the department of Computer Sciences when it was first established in 1966, and remained with the department until 2001, when she retired after 34 years of service.
Suzanne's daughter, Jennifer Rhoads White, died in 2019.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Trevor J. White; Jennifer's father, Edward J.M. Rhoads; twin sister, Carolyn Gallaway and her husband Larry Gallaway of Dallas; sister, Colleen of Houston; sister-in-law, Mary Lee Kain of Houston; Janet Pinkowitz of NYC; nieces, Susan Grange and her husband Luke Grange of Houston; Karen L. Kain and Colleen Kain of Houston; nephew, Larry C. Gallaway and his wife Helene Gallaway of Houston; Michael Gallaway of Dallas; and two grand nieces; and three grand nephews.
Suzanne will be remembered for her tenaciousness and determination in her battle against breast cancer.
A memorial will be held on November 30 at 11 a.m. at Weed Corley Fish on North Lamar.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the SPCA.
