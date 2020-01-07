|
Bonham- Funeral services for Suzie Lackey, age 58, of Dodd City, TX will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Pastor Brian Lackey will officiate and Stephanie Hicks will offer the eulogy. Suzie passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Suzie Raelene (Orr) Lackey was born in Bonham, TX on November 10, 1961 to Billy Ray and Carolyn Sue (Madison) Orr. She married Raymond Lackey on November 12, 2005 in Lamasco, TX. Suzie worked for Fannin County Commission Pct. 3 as a secretary. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Grapevine, TX.
Suzie loved playing pool, singing karaoke and bartending at the VFW. One of her greatest pleasures was attending her father's USS Perking Navy reunions every summer. Suzie was a loving wife, mother, grammy, daughter and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Lackey of Dodd City; daughter Ame Fritts and husband David of Bonham; mother, Carolyn Sue Orr of Bonham; grandchildren, Taryn Lackey, Mackenzie Fritts, Olivia White and Saleen White; stepson, Rodney Lackey and wife Jeanette of McKinney; step daughter, Marla White and husband Marty of Denison, step son, Wade Briggs and wife Elizabeth of Dial; and step grandchildren, Josh Briggs, Logan Briggs and Ashlynn Briggs.
Suzie was preceded in death by her father Billy Ray Orr and grandparents William & Sallie Orr, and Preston & Dale Madison.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham from 6-8 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be made at Fannin Bank: Suzie Orr Lackey Benefit Account.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020