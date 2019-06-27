Home

Tamara DaShay Davis

Tamara DaShay Davis Obituary
Tamara DeShay Davis, 43, of Sherman, died June 23, 2019 at Wilson N Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
An informal gathering will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 in the Texoma Room located inside of Hampton Inn in Sherman.
She is survived by her sons, Kalin Greenwood, and Kiyan Greenwood; sister, Anissa Davis-Knight; twin brothers, Marcus Davis, and Michael Davis; and a host of neices and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 27, 2019
