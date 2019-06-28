Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Hampton Inn
the Texoma Room
Sherman, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tamara Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tamara DaShay Davis

Send Flowers
Tamara DaShay Davis Obituary
Tamara DaShay Davis, 43, of Sherman, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Wilson N Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
An informal celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Texoma Room located in the Hampton Inn in Sherman.
She is survived by her sons, Kalin Greenwood, and Kiyan Greenwood; sister, Anissa Davis-Knight; twin brothers, Marcus Davis, and Michael Davis; and a host of neices and nephews.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.