BONHAM–Tammie Renee Rogers, age 60, of Bonham, TX passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center Bonham Hospital.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Due to the weather a celebration of life will follow at 2:00 pm. at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel Bro. John Lindsey will officiate. Interment will be at Hampton Cemetery.
Tammie is survived by mother, Shirley (Bearden) Rogers and 2 nephews.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020