TAMMY LYNN ALLEN
Tammy Lynn Allen, age 62, of Ft Worth, TX, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Tammy was born on December 29, 1957 in Oklahoma City, OK.
Left to cherish her memories are her father, Robert "Bob" Allen of Denison, TX, her two brothers; Troy Allen & Ann of Mead, Oklahoma & Todd Allen & Becky of Cleburne, TX, other extended family & many friends.
A memorial service will be held in FT Worth, with the date to be announced on American Funeral Service website.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 10, 2020.
