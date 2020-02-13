Home

BONHAM–Funeral services for Tammy Rena Jeffries, age 54, of Bonham, TX will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX. Rev. Mark Posey will officiate.
Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 9:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lamasco Cemetery. Mrs. Jeffries passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home in Bonham, TX.
She is survived by her sons, Blake Herpeche and wife Bekka and Jarod Jeffries and wife Alora, father, Clifton Boyer; brother, Tim Boyer; and nephew, Kevin Boyer.
