|
|
|
Tanesa LeeAnn Rezendes, age 44, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Tanesa is survived by her family, daughter, Graceann Rezendes of Gatesville, TX; parents, Elizabeth Swift of Deer Trail, CO and Joseph Rezendes of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Whitney Rezendes of Estes Park, CO and brothers, Justin Rezendes of Fresno, CA and Carson Rezendes of Colorado Springs, CO as well as her extended family in Texas and California.
Tanesa continued to help people in death as well, as a gift of life organ donor. She will be cremated according to her wishes.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020