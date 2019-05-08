Ted E. Williams, 82, died Friday May 3, 2019 at Cottonwood Creek Healthcare Community in Richardson, Texas following an extended illness.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sheila Williams of Sherman; son Princeton Williams, his wife Lynn and their son Drew, 18, live in Fort Worth; daughter Holly Martin and her husband Tony along with their daughters Allison, 19, and Emily, 15, live in Richardson; brother, Jimmy Williams, and his wife Shirley of Hobbs, New Mexico.

Born in Pampa, Texas on September 25, 1936, he was the fifth child of Chester and Bonita Williams. He and his family attended St. Paul United Methodist Church in Pampa. He graduated from White Deer High School in 1955, attended Pampa Business College and took business classes at Southern Methodist University. He met his wife Sheila during high school, and they married December 21, 1958, at First Baptist Church of Pampa.

He worked as Director of Imports and Exports for Saladmaster Corporation in Dallas, then as a transportation manager at Anderson Clayton Foods in Sherman. He had a lifelong love of cars and owned Ted Williams Motor Company in Sherman. In retirement, he delivered prescriptions to elderly customers for American Pharmaceuticals and loved his customers and the stories they shared with him. He also volunteered with the AARP tax preparation service.

He was a 32nd Degree Mason and served as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Sherman, where he was a member for forty years. He combined his love of driving with his volunteer service for the Sherman Lions Club to take children with physical disabilities to the Lions Club Camp in Kerrville, Texas. He loved Texas courthouses and visited many of the historic squares throughout the state where he lived his whole life.

His favorite title was Papa to his three grandchildren, and he spent many happy times bringing them dough nuts and taking them to see the big peanut on the grounds of city hall in Durant, Oklahoma.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 10 at First Baptist Church of Sherman, with private interment. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch at calfarley.org.

The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 8, 2019