Teresa Ann McDuffey, age 62, passed away at Clements Hospital in Dallas on March 7, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Sherman, Texas on September 18, 1956 to Travis and Betty (Brown) McDuffey and was the youngest of three children. Teresa graduated from Sherman High School. Teresa resided at Focus Care of Sherman where she celebrated "tea time," enjoyed winning Bingo, and was known to share her activity prizes with those she loved. Teresa enjoyed spending time with her family, getting letters in the mail, going on a ride to get a Dr. Pepper, and listening to music.

Teresa is preceded in death by her mother and father as well as her brother, Larry McDuffey. She is survived by her sister, Phyllis (McDuffey) and John Overturf of Sherman, niece Ashley Overturf of Dallas, nephew Travis (and wife, Michal) Overturf of Fort Worth, as well as the family of her brother.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Chapel on the Hill Mausoleum at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Pastor Rob Shepherd of East Sherman Baptist Church will officiate.

The family of Teresa would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Focus Care of Sherman, the staff of Clements Hospital, and the staff of Faith Presbyterian Hospice who graciously cared for and attended to Teresa. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary