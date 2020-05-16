Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
TERESA E. INGRAM


1952 - 2020
TERESA E. INGRAM Obituary
SHERMAN–Our beloved Teresa passed away on April 5, 2020 at WNJ Region Medical Center. Born January 12, 1952 in Sheman. A former paralegal she also lived and worked in Austin, Dallas, Houston and briefly in Colorado.
She loved her dogs andwas indeed a true giver to many charitable organizations. She often said, " Every time I give, I receive double the blessings in return". Most recently her act of giving was her work as the office manager of Nicotine Anonymous World Headquarters. She was loved by her friends and associates of Nic A., while literally communicating with people around the world for this fellowship. Teresa is survived by her companion Bruce James, brother, Brian Ingram of Austin, TX., cousins Dennis, Gary and Phillip Talley and the entire Talley family from the Texoma area. Of course, her dogs Frito and Bojo.
Teresa, very intelligent and a true free spirit is deeply missed by anyone who had the good fortune to know her.
Arrangements were under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 16, 2020
