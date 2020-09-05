SHERMAN–Teresa Kay Hopper was born December 30, 1956 in Sherman, Texas to Jack and Carolyn (Wilson) Hopper. She passed away Tuesday, September 1 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Dallas at the age of 63.
Terri graduated from Sherman High School and attended Grayson County Junior College. She worked the last 13 years as the Co-Promoter of Texoma Pro Wrestling and was a proud member of the Elks Lodge. She loved her sons, all animals, and wrestling.
Terri is survived by two sons, Justin Hopper and wife Laura Keatley of Howe an Andrew Hopper of Howe; five grandchildren, Jacob Hopper of Sherman, Aiden Hopper of Sherman, Kaitlin Whitley of Sherman, Bryce Crosby of Howe, and Molly Haney of Howe; one brother, Michael Hopper and wife Debbie of Sherman; nephew, Jackie Hopper of Sherman; great niece and nephew, Kylie and Kameron Hopper of Howe; and her beloved pets, Louie, Mamas, Harley, and Solomon.
Terri will be available for viewing from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Tuesday September 8 at Waldo Funeral Home. Private family graveside services will be held at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.