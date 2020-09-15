Teresa Lynn Scrivner, age 56, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home in Sherman, Texas.
Mrs. Scrivner was born March 17, 1964 in Sherman, Texas the daughter of Douglas Dewayne and Rosemary Ruth (Taylor) Scrivner. She was a loving mom, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Teresa leaves behind her beloved family, son, Cody Scrivner of Princeton, TX; daughter, Brooklin Wilkerson of Sherman, TX; granddaughter, Quinn Scrivner, mother, Rosemary Capps of Sherman, TX; brother, Jeff Scrivner of Sherman,TX; and sister, Michelle Callahan of Pottsboro, TX. She was preceded in death by her dad, Douglas Scrivner.
Mrs. Scrivner was cremated according to her wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
