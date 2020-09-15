1/1
TERESA LYNN SCRIVNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TERESA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Lynn Scrivner, age 56, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home in Sherman, Texas.
Mrs. Scrivner was born March 17, 1964 in Sherman, Texas the daughter of Douglas Dewayne and Rosemary Ruth (Taylor) Scrivner. She was a loving mom, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Teresa leaves behind her beloved family, son, Cody Scrivner of Princeton, TX; daughter, Brooklin Wilkerson of Sherman, TX; granddaughter, Quinn Scrivner, mother, Rosemary Capps of Sherman, TX; brother, Jeff Scrivner of Sherman,TX; and sister, Michelle Callahan of Pottsboro, TX. She was preceded in death by her dad, Douglas Scrivner.
Mrs. Scrivner was cremated according to her wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Denison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved