1/1
TERRI JEAN FUREY
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TERRI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terri Jean Furey, 60, of Sherman, Texas was called home to Heaven on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Terri was born on January 17, 1960 in Sherman, Texas to James and Sylvia (Fowler) Hightower. She married Jim Furey on September 5, 1987 in Sadler, Texas. Terri retired from UPS after 30 years of work with them. She than began driving a school bus for S&S CISD, this became her true calling in life according to her family. Terri was an avid outdoorsman, she could out fish and out shoot most any man. She was a big sports enthusiast and she enjoyed farming and ranching. Terri never met a stranger, when she met you, you left her as a friend. She was a great friend to many and she loved her family and her friends greatly.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Furey of Sherman; son, Randel Furey and wife, Nahum of Sherman; father, James Hightower of Sadler; sister, Patricia Miles and husband, Gregg of Whitesboro; brother, Jimmy Hightower of Sadler; nephew, Austin Miles, niece, Katie Raines, great-nieces, Emma and Abby as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Terri was preceded in death by her mother, Sylvia Hightower.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her memory be made to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
Pallbearers will be Robert Lacy, James Parks, John Bell, Scott Morrow, Corgie Fisher and Kenneth Williams.
Funeral services honoring Terri will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. Interment will follow at Sadler Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved