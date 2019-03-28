|
|
|
Terri Lou Weger Langford, 66, of Randolph, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Medical City of Plano.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. Bro. David Brock will officiate. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Langford of Randolph; sons Jason Sorrell of Colbert, Okla and Justin Sorrell of Calera, Okla; seven grandchildren; mother Wanda Weger of Colbert, Okla; brothers, Mike Weger of Bells, Audie Weger, Ronnie Weger, Randy Weger all of Colbert, Okla; sisters Kay Solomon of Colbert, Okla, Sandy Meeks of Idabel, Okla, and Patty Bell of Colbert, Okla.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More