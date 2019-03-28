Home

Terri Lou (Weger) Langford

Terri Lou (Weger) Langford Obituary
Terri Lou Weger Langford, 66, of Randolph, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Medical City of Plano.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. Bro. David Brock will officiate. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Langford of Randolph; sons Jason Sorrell of Colbert, Okla and Justin Sorrell of Calera, Okla; seven grandchildren; mother Wanda Weger of Colbert, Okla; brothers, Mike Weger of Bells, Audie Weger, Ronnie Weger, Randy Weger all of Colbert, Okla; sisters Kay Solomon of Colbert, Okla, Sandy Meeks of Idabel, Okla, and Patty Bell of Colbert, Okla.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
