Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
Interment
Following Services
Oakwood Cemetery
Whitesboro, TX
Terry Ray Stearns

Terry Ray Stearns Obituary
Terry Ray Stearns, 65, of Whitesboro, died Monday, December 23, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro. Rev. Adam Spore will officiate. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He is survived by his son, Michael Stearns (Erin); daughter, Melissa Breidenstein (Shane); brother, Scott Stearns (Kim); sister, Saundra Young (Larry0, Debra Seabaugh (Jerry); brother, Gary Stearns; and three grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019
