|
|
|
Terry Ray Stearns, 65, of Whitesboro, died Monday, December 23, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro. Rev. Adam Spore will officiate. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He is survived by his son, Michael Stearns (Erin); daughter, Melissa Breidenstein (Shane); brother, Scott Stearns (Kim); sister, Saundra Young (Larry0, Debra Seabaugh (Jerry); brother, Gary Stearns; and three grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019