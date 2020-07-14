1/
THELMA JUANITA MATTHEWS
Thelma Juanita Matthews a resident of Durant, Oklahoma died on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Durant, Oklahoma.
Thelma Juanita Matthews is survived by her four children, Ray Tubbs of Durant, Oklahoma, Mary Joyce, Carol Rosenboom, and Judy Simpson. 11 Grandchildren, along with numerous great-grandchildren.
Family hour is from 6-7pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home. The family ask that everyone practice social distancing during these times. The family will have a private graveside service with internment being at Highland Cemetery with Bro. Randy Tadlock officiating. The family greatly appreciates your thoughts and prayers.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
