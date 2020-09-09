1/1
THELMA JUANITA TAYLOR
SHERMAN–Funeral services for Thelma Juanita Taylor will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday September 10 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Bill Whitehead will officiate. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Taylor, 88, passed away Sunday September 6 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Thelma was born March 9. 1932 in Sherman to the late William and Ada (Trammell) Tribble. She worked for Texas Instruments for over 25 years and enjoyed painting and gardening in her free time. She was a devout Christian and was of the Baptist faith.
Thelma is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Taylor of Sherman; one granddaughter, Tonya Limbock and husband Jonathan Gay of Sherman; and three great granddaughters, Fantazia Limbock, Kirari Hemby, and Arabella Gay. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rufus Taylor; and one daughter, Teresa Limbock.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
