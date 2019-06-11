Services WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN 619 N. TRAVIS ST. Sherman , TX 75090 (903) 893-1101 Memorial service 2:00 PM WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN 619 N. TRAVIS ST. Sherman , TX 75090 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Theodore Marsico Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Theodore W "Teddy" Marsico

1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ted W. "Teddy" Marsico was born in Denison, May 24, 1954. He transitioned to his eternal life on May 26, 2019, while in his Pottsboro home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 65.

Teddy was raised in Denison, Texas along with his two sisters by his loving mother and father, Maria and T.W. Marisco. His father was the youngest of four brothers who were second generation partners in the ownership of the Denison Mattress Factory, which was in business from 1900 - 1989.

When Teddy was a small boy and through his young adult years, he spent a lot of time at his second home, The Denison Rod and Gun Country Club. In those days this was a young boy's paradise. There was always something to do.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, along with exploring every square inch of the club grounds, but most of all swimming. His love for the water called him to the pool daily during the spring and summer months with an occasional dip in the lake. He became such a strong swimmer at a very early age that the other club members nicknamed him 'The Minnow'.

Even at a young age, Teddy's wonderful personality and charac-ter were easily ident-ified by others as respectful, compassion-ate, generous, authentic and kind with a great sense of humor. By the time Teddy was a teenager he became so comfortable with his diving and swimming ability he would go to 'Lover's Leap' at Lake Texoma and cliff dive while his friends would watch in amazement of his fearless stunning comfort, combined with skill and precision.

Teddy, in his late teens became a certified commercial scuba diver. He worked with the Corp of Engineers at Lake Texoma commissioned to perform flood gate inspections, dock inspections, buoy inspections with anchoring at any depth necessary. He was so comfortable in the water he would accept any task offered to him no matter the risk.

His heartfelt compassion for others would overflow when someone would lose a loved one to drowning. He would always offer himself completely to be instrumental in recovery efforts. No matter how long it took or how cold the water was in January. His mission was not complete until he gave closure to the family.

Teddy was blessed to have the ability to work a multitude of careers. Some were simultaneously conducted to create a modest loving home for himself and his two sons, recently managing Health Trends gym along with real estate and insurance sales.

Teddy's most recent and last career was working with Ed F. Davis out of Durant as a salesman distributing sport fitness beverages. This was a great fit for Teddy because he enjoyed interaction with people.

His entire life was dedicated to staying in the best physical shape possible. Just a few days before his diagnosis of Stage four Pancreatic Cancer, Teddy sold and delivered thousands of pounds of beverages daily to his accounts rolled in on a dolly by hand. He was as fit as most men twenty years younger. Anyone who knew Teddy admired him most of all for his personality and character.

He had a natural athletic ability to enjoy other hobbies such as weightlifting, water sports, including cliff diving, as well as running, cycling and riding motorcycles on and off road. It is not a surprise that Teddy was a licensed commissioned stunt man in the early 80's due to his fearless nature.

Teddy also enjoyed listening to music and most of all spending time with his family. He has touched the lives of so many during his lifetime that he will always be remembered, respected, and loved.

Teddy will be missed most of all by his two surviving sons Nicholas and Gregory of Pottsboro. Along with his two sisters Mia and Elizabeth of Denison. Niece and Nephew Cheryl and Stephen of Denison. In addition to extended family and cousins.

Teddy's memorial service will be held at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman on Friday, June 14th at 2 p.m. His entire family invites anyone and everyone who would like to attend to remember and share the love we have for Teddy.

His family requests that donations be made to the Home Hospice of Sherman in Teddy Marsico's name.

I am honored by the request of my loving Uncle Teddy, during his last few weeks of life, to write his obituary. May he live on forever in our hearts, as I know he will live on in mine...Stephen C. Beals, Jr.

