(1960 – 2020)
"People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." – Maya Angelou
Theresa Scott Pritchard, 59, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 due to complications from an ongoing illness.
Born October 26, 1960 in Manhattan, Kansas, Theresa was the daughter of Payton and Johnnie Scott. She graduated from Rising Star High School in 1978 and attended Tarleton State University before earning her Bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University in Agricultural Communications in 1982.
On December 18, 1982 she married Lee Pritchard of Bells, TX. She owned her own livestock advertising company, TP Promotions. In May of 1998, Theresa was the recipient of a pancreas and kidney transplant that successfully allowed her to continue a very active life as a wife, mother and volunteer for the next 22 years.
Theresa showed the Grand Champion steer at the San Antonio Livestock Exposition (1973), the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (1974) and the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (1978). She was also a former State 4-H Council member, North American Limousin Foundation Queen, and a TAMU Saddle & Sirloin officer among many other honors.
She was a firm believer in "leaving everything better than you found it", giving back to the community through volunteer work by working in the local food pantry and serving on many community development program boards in Bells. One of her all-time favorite projects was coordinating the scholarship auctions during the Texas Club Calf Association Heifer and Steer banquets during the Houston Livestock Show. While raising her two children she served as the adult leader of the local and county 4-H clubs, was a member of the Crowley Ag Booster club, the Bells Ag Booster club and Bells Panthers' Athletic Boosters. She was also an active member of Bells First United Methodist Church.
Theresa was preceded in death by her father, Payton and one infant son, Tyson. She is survived by her mother, Johnnie of Rising Star; her husband, Lee; two children – Breann and husband, Radale of College Station, Payton and wife, Katie of Rockwall; and one granddaughter, Tatum. Also surviving are her two brothers – Neil and wife, Kathy of College Station and Sam and wife, Tonya of Cisco; her brother-in-law, Casey and wife, Sheri of Bells along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members including countless friends.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, at this time the family will have a private service to be followed at a later date with a Celebration of Life for all her friends and family to attend in her honor.
As a transplant recipient herself, Theresa was a strong advocate for organ donation and would encourage all able parties to become a registered donor (DonateLifeTexas.org). Memorials may be made to the Jack & Anna Ruth Pritchard Scholarship Funds in Bells, TX: Bells ISD Attn: Pritchard Scholarship Fund1550 Ole Ambrose Road Bells, TX 75414
Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.