WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Sherman, TX
Graveside service
Following Services
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Therese (Ulrich) Trujillo


1932 - 2019
Therese (Ulrich) Trujillo Obituary
Therese Ulrich Trujillo, 87, went to be with her Heavenly Father while surrounded by her loving family on Sunday November 24th, 2019. Therese was born on October 28th, 1932 in Wiesbaden, Germany to the late Alfred and Therese Ulrich.
Therese met the love of her life, Joe Trujillo, while he was stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base. They were married on December 20th, 1951 in Germany. They had two daughters and being a military family, they traveled to New York, back to Germany, California, and settled in Sherman, Texas in 1966.
Therese was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of St. Mary's/St. Anne's Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and Nana to two granddaughters and three great-granddaughters. Her best days were spent caring for and spending time with her family. She had a love for animals and enjoyed knitting, cooking for her family and others, and being a nurturing grandmother. She always had love, concern and kindness for her family as well as her friends. She always thought of others before herself.
Therese is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her daughter, Barbara. She is survived by her daughter, Linda and husband Billy Bradshaw; her granddaughters, April and her husband Judd Joie and Kimberly and her husband Ryan Cassell; her great-granddaughters, Lauren and her husband Robert Cowden, Emily Joie and Camilla Cassell.
Until we see our Nana again, she will be remembered by her family as a loving and kind woman with an unselfish love for all. Her family knows she will be watching over them as their guardian angel.
Rosary Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sherman, Texas. Graveside services will immediately follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 29, 2019
