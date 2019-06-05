Thomas Charles Mayers 'Tom', 63, left this earth on Wednesday May 29 2019 to be with our heavenly father. His funeral will be held at Waldo Funeral Home, Inc. 619 North Travis Street, Sherman TX 75090, at 2 p.m. Saturday June 8 2019.

Thomas was born Rock Island, IL on June 16 1955. He attended Rock Island High School. Tom joined the Marines in 1973 during the Vietnam War. He ranked to a Sergeant before he got out in 1977. In 1985 he moved his family to Texas and attended Dallas Texas Aerotek. Tom then worked for KC Aviation, Gulfstream Aerospace, Greenpoint, and Lockheed as an aircraft technician.

He was a loving father, papa, brother, uncle, and life of the party. Thomas enjoyed being with his family and being a papa. He loved history, music and sport cars. He will forever be known as the king of music jeopardy.

Survived by daughter, Lacey (RonDale) Mayers Freeman; grandchildren Raley Freeman (8), Jeremy Freeman (3), and Legacy Freeman (2). Sisters, brothers and their spouses, JoAnn (Don) Mayers Wilgenbusch, Debra (Jim) Mayers Griffin, Lynn (Leonuel) Lundeen Bushong, John (Jack) Mayers, Martin (Marty) (Rose) Mayers.

