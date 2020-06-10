Thomas David "Cowboy" Cowan, 59, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

David is survived by his wife of 18 years, Rita E. Cowan; daughter, Amber Cowan of Richmond, VA; sisters, Margaret Cowan of Nobility, Sandra Bell of Leonard; step-children, Amanda Long, Daniel Wagnon. Amelia Showalter, Audrey Showalter, Brittney Karr, Amber Showalter, and Amy Beard; eleven grandchildren, two nephews, andextend ed family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Georgetown Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Hancock officiating in Pottsboro, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to FFA or 4H in your area.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

