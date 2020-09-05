Thomas Edward Whiteley (Tommy) died Friday, August 28, 2020 in Denison. He was 51 years old.

He was born to Linda Jo and Charlie Whiteley Sr. on August 16,1969 in Dallas. He was the middle child of four and grew up loving hanging out with his two brothers doing all manner of boy things. He especially liked to swim and dive off of diving boards.

He attended schools in Whitesboro and took the test for the GED without ever studying for it and passed. He worked in various restaurants in the Grayson County area for most of his adult life and loved to invent new recipes. In addition, he loved to listen to the blues and was a devoted Star Trek fan. He also worked at Goodwill of Sherman where he enjoyed helping people.

Tommy is survived by his sister Jerrie Whiteley of Sherman; the love of his life and former wife, Rachel Whiteley of Sherman and his darling niece Stormi Jo Whiteley of Sadler, and her parents Rhonda and Tim Carrender. He is also survived by his aunt, Bettie Jane Whiteley of Tool and uncle, Edward Shindoll and wife, Delaine of Granbury, and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother Linda Jo Howard, his brothers Jimmy Whiteley and Chuck Whiteley, and his grandparents.

There are no services planned at this time.

