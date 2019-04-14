|
|
Thomas Francis Woods III, 47, entered into eternal life, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Medical City Plano.
Mr. Woods was born April 21, 1971 in Dallas, Texas the son of Thomas Jr and Joyce Nadine (Stapp) Woods. He graduated from Denison High School Class of 1991. Then attended the Dallas Art Institute. He loved his family and friends dearly. Thomas will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Woods leaves behind his family, mother, Nadine Woods of Denison, TX; sister, Tammy Adame and husband, Ramiro of Denison, TX; niece, Eva Adame; nephews, Andy Adame, Deric Adame; and many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Private interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fishrfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019