Thomas Francis Woods III, 47. died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Medical City Plano.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aprl 17, at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Fisher Funeral Home.
He is survived by his mother Nadine Woods of Denison; sister Tammy Adame of Denison; niece Eva Adame; nephews Andy Adame, Deric Adame; and many dear aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019
