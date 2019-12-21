|
|
|
Thomas 'Tommy' Grover Richardson, 79, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Kemp Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Kemp Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his daughters, TJ Webb, and Dee Ann Turner; sister, Thelma Thompson; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019