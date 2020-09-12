1/1
THOMAS IVAN SMITH
1937 - 2020
Thomas Ivan Smith was born in Indianapolis on December 26, 1937. His family lived all over the country before settling in Denison, TX. Better known as T.I. or Tom, he married Patricia Lee Hales on May 15, 1964, after having served in the U.S. Navy for 4 and a half years. They lived in Richardson, TX for 42 years before returning to Dension. Tricia preceded him in death on September 29, 2012. Tom died in his home from natural causes on August 26, 2020. He spent his career in Quality Assurance, starting at Texas Instruments, DCASR Dallas, and ending at Boeing/Labinal. He had a passion for work that required attention to detail, something that he continued in his retirement through his many hobbies, such as boating, cars, and his 1937 Buick Roadmaster. He worked hard, loved the Lord, and was loved by all who knew him. His proudest accomplishment was marrying his love and raising their three children, Kelly, Tomiann, and Mark. His greatest joys were his grandchildren, Justin, Kristen, Noah, Emma, Elizabeth, Nathanael, Grant, and Payton. He was preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Maetta Smith, sister Alice Schick and brother, Paul Smith.
Tom is survived by Kelly and Raymond Smith, Tomiann and Kenneth Raney, Mark and Kim Smith, eight grandchildren, two sisters Jane Dees and Sally Smith, a brother-in-law David Dees, many nieces and nephews, and a cousin Monte Hassie. Tom had many lifelong friendships that brought him great joy. He dedicated his life to his family and others through his generosity, and to the United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to Waples Memorial United Methodist Church, 830 W. Main Street, Denison, TX 75020, (903) 465-3350.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 12, 2020.
