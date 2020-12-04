Or Copy this URL to Share

T.J. is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cindy Jarrell and his two daughters, Jennifer Lewis, Katie Aldridge and husband John. T.J. was the beloved grandfather of 3 grandchildren. T.J. is also survived by one sister, Sharron Jones, and husband Glenn. T.J. will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and many good friends.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at Willow Wild Cemetery on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

