A Memorial service for Thomas 'Tom' Miller, age 58 of Ravenna will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Wise Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham, with Derrell Hall officiating.

Thomas passed away on April 4, 2019. He was born September 23, 1960 in Port Arthur, Texas to Donald Ray and Melba Charlene (Floyd) Miller.

Tom was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, four-wheeling and snow skiing, though his passion was sailing. His love of the ocean and salt water fishing was always his favorite vacation destination.

Music was an important part of Tom's life, he played the acoustic, electric, and bass guitar, as well as other instruments. He was the bass player in several local country bands over the years. Tom was a great dancer and loved to two-step.

Tom attended Lamar University, Grayson College and A&M in Commerce. He was a licensed water well driller and held a Nebosh Safety Certification. His main profession was the Driller in the family owned water well business, Miller Drilling Company. He also worked on oil rigs in Mexico and Texas.

Tom will be remembered as the one who always kept everyone laughing, cheered you up when you were down, and was there for you when you needed a friend. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing food for family gatherings and reunions.

Tom was devoted to and loved his family very much. He had many life-long friendships and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ray Miller.

Surviving are his mother Charlene Floyd Miller; two sisters Tribby Miller Steuber and husband John of Bridge City, TX and Tina Miller Cashion and husband Charles of Ravenna; brother Toby Ray Miller and wife Rachael of Canton; five nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews

The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday before the service at Wise Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Thomas Miller to the -Inter national Houston, 6977 Main St., Houston, TX 77030 you can also call 844-739-0849 or via web at