Thomas, 78, died June 8th at Community Hospice of Texas at Huguley, Burleson, TX.
He was born on January 17, 1941 in Whitesboro. He married Tonya Young on July 4, 2003. They resided in Venus, TX.
Thomas was a 1959 graduate of Whitesboro High School. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Mills and Annie Belle Boaz Mills, Whitesboro, brother Roy Lee Mills, sister Mary Frances Mills Lewis, and a niece, Annette Mills Franklin.
He is survived by his wife Tonya. Daughter Leesa Riley and husband Ricky, three grandchildren, Spencer, Ricky Jr., and Faith all of Andrews, TX. Sister Nana Mills Johnson and husband James of Sherman. Nephews Roy Lee Mills, Jr. and wife Karen of Point Venture, TX. Gary Smart and wife Debbie of Tom Bean, Niece Deana Smart Coughlin and husband Mark of Orange Park, FL. Numerous step children, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren whom Thomas loved dearly and they loved him.
Tomas was employed by Red River Concrete of Alvaredo, TX..
A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Alvaredo, TX on Saturday, June 22 at 2 p.m.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 19, 2019