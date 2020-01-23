|
|
Thomas Neal Cloud, 74 year old Pottsboro resident, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at
Texoma Medical Center.
Tom was born in Dallas, Texas, the son of Robert Edward and Mary Francis (Hill) Cloud, Jr. on August 18,
1945. He never knew his father, as he died during World War II before Tom was born. He was raised by
his step-father, Alvin Sterling, Jr. Tom graduated from Kimbell High School and attended the University
of Texas at Arlington. He was a self-employed Electrical and Mechanical Engineer.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Julie Pryor and her husband, Wesley of Pottsboro; brothers, Robert
Edward Cloud, III and Ronald Alvin Sterling; grandchildren, Robert Griffin and Natalie Griffin both of
Pottsboro; great-granddaughter, Lily Kitchen of Pottsboro and former wife and friend of 60 years, Carol
Cloud of Pottsboro.
Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel with
Reverend Virgie Holbrook officiating. There will be a private interment at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020